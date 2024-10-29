Hawi Feysa joins marathon elite with breakthrough in Frankfurt

Ethiopia’s women continue to dominate the all-time list in the marathon: 17 Ethiopians are among the 30 fastest runners ever. And in the current season’s list they occupy 14 of the 25 top spots.

The newest Ethiopian marathon world-class runner is Hawi Feysa. With a stunning 2:17:25 performance the 25 year-old smashed the course record of the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon and moved up to 19th in the all-time list.

Hawi Feysa improved her personal best by over six minutes, but knowing her background this did not come as a huge surprise.

Feysa has a 65:41 PB in the half marathon, she was sixth at the World Cross Country Championships last year and she belongs to what is currently the best marathon training group on the planet.

Coached by Gemedu Dedefo in Addis Ababa, Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder Tigst Assefa, current Berlin Marathon champion Tigist Ketema and the reigning World Marathon Champion Amane Shankule are among her training partners.

Olympic Champion Tamirat Tola and Boston winner Sisay Lemma are also in the same training group led by Coach Dedefo.

“There is an A and a B group in training and I am with the A group. There is not much difference between us in our group in training. We are more or less on the same level,“ said Hawi Feysa.

“It is very motivating for me to see how successful the others are. This makes me stronger and additionally my coach motivates me a lot.“

‘The girl from Ambo’

Hawi Feysa comes from Ambo, where she grew up with five sisters and two brothers. The city of Ambo is around 100 kilometres west of Addis Ababa and is part of the Oromia region.

“My parents are farmers, they have cows and horses,“ said Hawi Feysa, who now supports her family financially.

A large number of Ethiopia’s star runners come from this area, among them multiple Olympic champions Tirunesh Dibaba and Kenenisa Bekele.

“Tirunesh and Genzebe Dibaba are my idols. I was ten years old when I watched Tirunesh competing at World Championships and Olympic Games. Her success really impressed me and I knew: I have to start running,“ said Feysa.

In contrast to many African world-class athletes running to school and back did not form the foundation for Hawi Feysa’s future career.

“My school was only one kilometre away from home. But I went to a loop course in Ambo to run with others. There were always older boys as well. We had no coach, but from time to time we were able to enter local races organised by a regional coach who also helped us training for these events.

The best athletes of these races were then invited to join a club in Addis Ababa,“ said Hawi Feysa, who moved to the capital at the age of 16. In the meantime she is also married in Addis Ababa.

“I liked running on the track. But I was injured quite often, so I decided to switch to road running,“ said Hawi Feysa who was eighth at the 2019 World Championships over 5000m. In Frankfurt the 25 year-old now achieved a big marathon breakthrough.

“My next goal will be to run sub 2:15. I don’t know my schedule yet for next year, but if possible I would like to return to Frankfurt. The course is good and you can run even faster here.“

Ethiopia’s pool of talents seems inexhaustible.One day Hawi Feysa might well bring a sister with her to the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon.

“Two of my younger sisters are already that strong that they are living with me in Addis Ababa for training. I am sure that one day they will reach my level.“