Taye and Lasoi target record times at RAK Half Marathon 2025

Ejgayehu Taye and Isaia Lasoi are leading contenders to follow a quartet of stars who have set world records in the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon whose 18th running comes on Saturday, February 1. Taye of Ethiopia and Lasoi of Kenya reckon that they are running into the sort of form that suggests fast times a week Saturday.

World championships bronze medallist indoors and out, and a top eight finisher at the Olympic Games, Taye has rarely raced on the road, but if she can bring her track form to Ras Al Khaimah, she would clearly be a leading contender for victory in 2025; the more so since in her sole performance at the half marathon in Valencia three months ago, she finished ahead of last year’s RAK winner Tsigie Gebrselama.

Taye ran 64min 14sec in Valencia on what her manager reports was less than adequate preparation.

Yonas Mekonnon says, “Taye decided to try for the world record based on her recent training. RAK ‘half’ will be her second half marathon and when she compared both training based on the quality and volume, the hope for RAK half is much better. She ran just over 64minutes in Valencia without good enough mileage.

“She was trained really for not more than six weeks after the track season was over and the longest training was 25km. However, this time she’s regularly been covering more than 28km with 3min 30sec pace at altitude. Her goal in this race is the world record.”

The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon has regularly returned world record times since Sammy Wanjiru of Kenya ran 58min 53sec in the inaugural event in 2007. The women then took over with luminaries like Mary Keitany, Peres Chepchirchir and Ababel Yeshaneh setting women’s records during the last decade.

However, such have been the advances in shoe technology and the boost of energy gels in the interim that the current men’s record is over a minute faster, with the 57:30 that Yomif Kejelcha clocked in Valencia three months ago. The women’s record is an equally formidable 62:52 set by his colleague Letesenbet Gidey at the same race over three years ago.

In contrast, the RAK record is eminently breachable, at least on the women’s side. As it happens, Taye’s debut 64:14 is exactly the same as the RAK course record time, set in 2022 by another colleague Girmawit Gebrzihair who runs again next weekend. Gebrzihair looks to be in prime form too, following a rapid 29:34 for the Valencia 10k on January 12.

In the men’s race, Lasoi is hoping to emulate recent top three finishers who returned to win the following year. Lasoi came through for third last year, and is nothing if not ambitious. He clocked 58:10 in Copenhagen last autumn, and stated badly afterwards, ‘Eager to run 57 minutes in half marathon in future’.

This is the second year that RAK half-marathon will be overseen by Pace Events, long time organiser of the neighbouring Dubai Marathon.

Race Director Peter Connerton says, ‘We’re looking to build on the success of last year’s event, and continue to bring both fast, exciting elite racing to Ras Al Khaimah, in addition to a well-supported popular race, supported by the community’.