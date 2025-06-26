Favour Ofili’s proposed exit: A wake-up call for Nigerian Athletics

Favour Chukwuka Ofili, the trailblazing Nigerian sprinter and the first woman to break the 16-second barrier in the 150m, has taken the painful yet decisive step to switch national allegiance.

A proud daughter of Port Harcourt, Favour Ofili’s departure is yet another chapter in a growing list of talented athletes walking away from Nigeria – not because they want to, but because they feel they have to.

She is not alone. History reminds us of Gloria Alozie, a Sydney Olympics silver medallist who eventually chose to represent Spain after frustrations with Nigeria’s athletics system. In Portugal, locals still speak of Francis Obikwelu, another Nigerian great who once trained soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Let us not forget Salwa Eid Naser, born Ebelechukwu Agbapuonwu in Onitsha, who now represents Bahrain. In 2019, she became the 400 metres world champion at the World Championships in Doha – the youngest ever and the first ‘Asian’ female to claim that title.

These athletes exemplify what Nigeria continues to lose: talent, excellence, and global representation that can inspire generations.

While it is within every athlete’s right to compete for any nation that provides them with a supportive environment, the recurring question remains: why does Nigeria continue to bleed its brightest stars?

Ofili has made her reasons clear: According to reports, she no longer trusts the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) to protect or support her on the global stage. She has already notified the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of her decision to switch to Türkiye.

In response, the AFN president, Tonobok Okowa, said he was “shocked and surprised.” That may well be the case, but was he truly unaware of the tensions and administrative hurdles that pushed one of Nigeria’s most gifted athletes to this point?

This situation should serve as a wake-up call not just for the AFN, but also for the broader Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) and all stakeholders in the country’s sports administration. Athletes are not machines; they are human beings whose careers and futures are shaped by the support (or lack thereof) of those tasked with governing their disciplines.

Yes, there have been recent elections for the AFN board.

This provides a fresh opportunity to reset, reform, and rebuild confidence – not just for athletes currently representing Nigeria, but also for those contemplating walking away – and there may be more!

This is not the time for finger-pointing or defensiveness to occur. It is time for honest reflection, professional leadership, and urgent action.

Nigerian athletes continue to shine on the world stage despite the odds stacked against them. It is time for the institutions behind them to rise to meet their dedication.

If administrators can truly get their houses in order, then perhaps the medals and glory these athletes are capable of will finally come home under the green-white-green flag where they rightfully belong.

The ball is now in their court. Let them not fumble it again, please.