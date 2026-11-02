Kipchumba smashes course record, Baze wins in Istanbul

Kenya’s Philimon Kipchumba smashed the seven year old course record at the Türkiye Is Bankasi Istanbul Marathon with 2:08:45 after a dramatic race in which he had taken the lead with less than two kilometres to go.

Shortly before a courageous solo effort by fellow-Kenyan Shadrack Kenduiywo had failed after he slowed considerably in the final stages and was overtaken.

Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi and Vincent Ronoh of Kenya took second and third with 2:08:55 and 2:08:58 respectively.

While only three runners had ever broken 2:10:00 in the history of the race, now there were seven men who achieved times under that mark and three of them finished sub 2:09:00.

There was an all-Ethiopian podium in the women’s race: Kasanesh Baze crossed the line first in 2:24:41. Azmera Abreha followed in second with 2:24:48 and debutant Diribe Alemu was third in 2:25:01.

The winners receive prize money of 50,000 US Dollars each.

In total the race organisers registered 45,000 athletes from 143 nations for the 48th edition of the Türkiye Is Bankasi Istanbul Marathon, which is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. A record number of 8,427 athletes were marathon runners.

“The entry figure for the marathon has increased by 41 percent compared to last year. We have reached records this year, which brings us great joy. We hope this current growth momentum continues in the coming years,“ said Race Director Bilge Donuk.

The Men’s Race

The men’s race was nothing short of spectacular and this was down to one man: Shadrack Kenduiywo. The 26 year-old Kenyan, who entered the race with a 2:09:56 PB from the high altitude race in Nairobi, suddenly burst away after a slow first 5k section.

Kenduiywo covered the next 5k in a spectacular 14:04, which would be sub 1:59:00 pace. He ran the 10k section from 5 to 15k in 28:30 and was out of sight for the chasing group. Passing half way in 61:58 the Kenyan then increased his lead to exactly two minutes at 25k (1:13:40).

He then did slow, but at 35k Kenduiywo was still 1:14 minutes ahead and if he would have been able to hold on to that pace he would have won the race. But the super fast solo run had taken its toll.

Kenduiywo, who constantly looked behind and often ran in the middle of the road instead of the inside when there were turns, slowed dramatically and could then see the chasing group coming nearer.

“At 38k I knew it was over,“ said Kenduiywo. “I think I can run 2:03 in the future when I run in a group and on a fast course.“

Philemon Kipchumba, Sufaro Woliyi, Vincent Ronoh and Gemechu Yadesa of Ethiopia passed Kenduiywo shortly before the 40k mark.

Soon after that Kipchumba took the lead and broke away on the final steep uphill section. With 2:08:45 the 28 year-old improved the course record of fellow-Kenyan Daniel Kibet (2:09:44 from 2019) by 59 seconds.

“To break away like that on such a course is suicidal, it can not work. So we were confident that we would catch him (Kenduiywo),“ said Philemon Kipchumba, who won the Shanghai Marathon three years ago with his PB of 2:05:35.

“My next goal is to improve my PB. In the future I want to achieve times between 2:01 and 2:02,“ said the Kenyan, who lives and trains in Iten and is coached by legendary Italian coach Renato Canova.

The Women’s Race

A big women’s leading group ran a 2:22 pace in the first part of the race, passing 10k in 33:39. After a half way split of 71:15 the group of ten athletes continued to stay together for the next 5k but the pace slowed.

Ethiopia’s defending champion Bizuager Aderra was among those who could not hold on after the 25k mark. She later finished 10th with 2:34:42.

Four runners were still in contention for victory at 35k (1:59:23), all from Ethiopia: Kasanesh Baze, Azmera Abreha, Diribe Alemu and Alemetsehay Asefa.

The latter was dropped before the 40k mark, and when the group reached the final section that leads up into the old city with the finish at Sultanahmet Square and next to the Blue Mosque it was Baze who moved ahead.

The 27 year-old Ethiopian, who improved her PB to 2:19:39 earlier this year at the Hamburg marathon, celebrated her biggest career win after clocking 2:24:41.

“When we approached the hill in the final section I was confident that I could win,“ said Kasanesh Baze. “My next goal is to further improve my PB on a flat course.“

Selected Results – 2026 Türkiye Is Bankasi Istanbul Marathon

Men:

Philimon Kipchumba, KEN 2:08:45 Sufaro Woliyi, ETH 2:08:55 Vincent Ronoh, KEN 2:08:58 Gemechu Yadesa, ETH 2:09:00 Amdework Walelegn, ETH 2:09:31 Samuel Lomoi, KEN 2:09:49 Mengistu Bekele, ETH 2:09:54 Shadrack Kenduiywo, KEN 2:11:20

Women:

Kasanesh Baze, ETH 2:24:41 Azmera Abreha, ETH 2:24:48 Diribe Alemu, ETH 2:25:01 Alemetsehay Asefa, ETH 2:26:54 Meaza Asefa, ETH 2:27:30 Judith Korir, KEN 2:28:42 Dolshi Tesfu, ERI 2:30:07 Derartu Hailu, ETH 2:31:22