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Billah Jepkirui signs NIL deal with On

By Yomog Meje 8 views 1 minutes read
Kenyan Billah Jepkirui in action / Photo credit: Oklahoma State University
Kenyan Billah Jepkirui in action / Photo credit: Oklahoma State University

On has officially announced the signing of exceptionally talented Kenyan distance star Billah Jepkirui to its growing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) roster.

Born in Kapsabet, Kenya and majoring in Applied Exercise Science, the 24-year-old Oklahoma State University (OSU) standout has established herself as one of the NCAA’s most dominant middle-distance athletes.

This season, Jepkirui clocked the fifth-fastest 1,500 metres time in NCAA history with a blistering 4:04.59 at the Arkansas Spring Invitational 2026.

She was subsequently named the Drake Relays Most Outstanding Performer after anchoring OSU’s 4x800m team to the second fastest collegiate time in history (8:16.65) and bringing home the Distance Medley Relay (DMR) crown.

At the Big 12 Outdoor Championships, she placed second in the 1,500 metres with her time of 4:10.16.

Jepkirui is also a national runner-up in the Indoor Mile (4:27.14) and a top-10 finisher at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

Personal Bests – Billah Jepkirui

  • 800 Metres – 2:02.63
  • 1,000 Metres – 2:43.48
  • 1,500 Metres – 4:04.59
  • Mile – 4:22.92
  • 3,000 Metres – 8:45.22
  • 5,000 Metres – 15:42.64
  • 6Km (XC) – 19:27.5
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Yomog Meje
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Yomog Meje is a former Nigerian junior athlete and the Associate editor at Athletics Africa.

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