Ethio Telecom, Ethiopia’s leading telecommunications provider, has announced its sponsorship of the 42nd Janmeda International Cross Country Championships, a premier athletic event in Ethiopia.

The sponsorship underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting Ethiopia’s rich sporting culture and contributing to its digital and technological transformation.

The Janmeda Championship, held annually at the Jan Meda Race Course in Addis Ababa, is one of Ethiopia’s most significant sporting events. This year’s competition witnessed the participation of nearly 1,000 athletes from Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Eritrea, Sudan, and South Sudan, competing for top honours.

The event serves as a qualifying race for both the African Cross Country Championship (Tunis, February 2025) and the World Cross Country Championship (Belgrade, March 2025).

Ethio Telecom’s sponsorship of Janmeda underscores its broader vision of investing in the intersection of technology and sport.

As a brand with a legacy of 130 years, Ethio Telecom aims to connect athletes, fans, and stakeholders through advanced digital solutions, supporting greater engagement, visibility, and performance optimisation in Ethiopian athletics.

“Sponsoring the Janmeda Championship reflects Ethio Telecom’s commitment to not only supporting national sports but also enhancing Ethiopia’s presence on the global stage through innovation and technology,” said an Ethio Telecom representative.