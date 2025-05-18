Ofili sets historic 150m World Best at adidas Atlanta City Games

Nigeria’s Favour Ofili became the first woman to run 150 metres under 16 seconds at the 2025 adidas Atlanta City Games street meeting at Piedmont Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old Olympic 200m finalist ran the fastest women’s 150m dash in history, clocking 15.85 (2.0m/s) for victory on a specially built, 230-metre elevated track constructed in the Meadow.

Ofili’s time broke the previous world best of 16.23 secs set by Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo in 2018, before the adidas City Games moved from Boston to Atlanta.

American Tamari Davis finished second with 16.14 secs, also surpassing the previous mark, while Ashanti Moore of Jamaica was third in 16.50.

“I saw it and I’m like, ‘I don’t think that’s right,'” Ofili said after the race.

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala won the men’s 150m race in 14.70 (-1.1m/s). Cheickna Traore of Ivory Coast did not finish the race.

In the men’s 100 metres, South Africa’s Akani Simbine defended his title with ease, clocking the fastest time in the world so far this year.

He first led the heats with a wind-legal 10.13 (1.7m/s) and then dominated the final with a wind-aided 9.86 (2.3m/s).

Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike finished second in 10.05 secs ahead of Deandre Daley of Jamaica third in 10.12.

“There’s no pressure,” said Simbine, who won silver in the men’s 4×100 metres relay at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and gold at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou a week ago. “You get to come out [here] and run the 100m and have no stress and just have fun.”

Former world record-holder Kendra (Keni) Harrison won the women’s 100-metre hurdles with a wind-aided 12.30 (2.1m/s). Until earlier this month, she held the American Record and now ranks third on the U.S. all-time list. Walton High School star Tia Jones, 2nd on the US list, clocked 12.36 for second.

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, the 2022 world champion and reigning world record-holder, finished second in her heat with 12.53 secs but skipped the final.

On a day of world-class sprint action in Atlanta, there was excitement on the field too. Nigeria’s Ese Brume finished fourth in the women’s long jump elite final with a season’s best of 6.70m.