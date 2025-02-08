Prudence Sekgodiso of South Africa smashes her indoor national record again, this time, clocking 1:59.88 to win the women’s 800m at the INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe – a World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Germany on Friday.

In her second indoor 800m race, after debuting at the World Indoor Tour Gold event in Belgrade, the Olympic finalist achieved a sub-two-minute time, just 0.01 seconds shy of the world-leading time. She becomes the first South African woman to dip under 2 minutes indoors.

Sekgodiso trailed the pacemaker and Ethiopia’s Habitam Alemu through the halfway point at 57.20. On the final back straight, She passed a fatiguing Alemu, maintaining momentum to secure victory. Germany’s Majtie Kolberg also overtook Alemu, finishing second in 2:00.84, while Alemu came third in 2:01.34.

“The overall race was good. I tried to stay with the pace and managed to come through in the end. I enjoyed it very much,” said an elated Sekgodiso after the race.

“Looking at the starting list, I hoped to win. The atmosphere is really amazing, I would love to come back next year!”

In other events, Lomi Muleta, an Olympic steeplechase finalist from Ethiopia, won a tactical women’s 3000m race, clocking 8:57.52.

The men’s 400m saw another meeting record fall as US indoor champion Brian Faust won the first of two finals in 46.03. Italy’s Luca Sito finished second with 46.27, while South Africa’s Zakithi Nene won the second final in 46.58.

In the women’s 400m, Alice Mangione set a new Italian indoor record in the first of two finals. She improved her personal best to 51.75, narrowly beating Egypt’s Bassant Hemida, who finished in 52.17.

Official Results – INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe:

Women’s 60m Final

Patrizia VAN DER WEKEN LUX 7.13 Gémima JOSEPH FRA 7.15 Géraldine FREY SUI 7.16 Jaël BESTUÉ ESP 7.18 Gina LÜCKENKEMPER GER 7.22 Maboundou KONÉ CIV 7.22 Maria Isabel PÉREZ ESP 7.27 Lisa MAYER GER 7.27

Women’s 60m Heat 1

Jaël BESTUÉ ESP 7.22 Gémima JOSEPH FRA 7.23 Maboundou KONÉ CIV 7.27 Alexandra BURGHARDT GER 7.31 Sina MAYER GER 7.36 Farzaneh FASIHI IRI 7.44 Gina Mariam BASS BITTAYE GAM 7.67

Women’s 60m Heat 2

Patrizia VAN DER WEKEN LUX 7.17 Lisa MAYER GER 7.22 Géraldine FREY SUI 7.22 Gina LÜCKENKEMPER GER 7.27 Maria Isabel PÉREZ ESP 7.27 Orlann OLIERE OMBISSA-DZANGUE FRA 7.27 Sophia JUNK GER 7.29 Rayniah JONES USA 7.48

Women’s 800m

Prudence SEKGODISO RSA 1:59.88 Majtie KOLBERG GER 2:00.84 Habitam ALEMU ETH 2:01.34 Worknesh MESELE ETH 2:02.20 Audrey WERRO SUI 2:02.76 Soukaina HAJJI MAR 2:07.19

Petja KLOJČNIK SLO DNF

Women’s 3000m

Lomi MULETA ETH 8:57.52 Mariana MACHADO POR 8:57.77 Federica DEL BUONO ITA 8:57.88 Bajise Tolosa BEKUMA ETH 9:01.26 Carla GALLARDO ESP 9:09.14 Lili Anna VINDICS-TÓTH HUN 9:12.77

Marissa DAMINK NED DNF

Women’s 400m Final 1

Alice MANGIONE ITA 51.75 Bassant HEMIDA EGY 52.17 Naomi VAN DEN BROECK BEL 52.94

Women’s 400m Final 2

Lina NIELSEN GBR 51.93 Martina WEIL CHI 52.40 Camille SERI FRA 53.19 Skadi SCHIER GER 53.52

Women’s Long Jump

Malaika MIHAMBO GER 7.07 Mikaelle ASSANI GER 6.79 Plamena MITKOVA BUL 6.69 Fátima DIAME ESP 6.59 Milica GARDAŠEVIĆ SRB 6.44 Samira ATTERMEYER GER 6.43 Ramona VERMAN ROU 6.24

Khaddi SAGNIA SWE NM

Women’s Shot Put

Sarah MITTON CAN 20.68 Chase JACKSON USA 20.06 Jessica SCHILDER NED 19.72 Yemisi OGUNLEYE GER 19.49 Jorinde VAN KLINKEN NED 18.89 Fanny ROOS SWE 18.71 Alina KENZEL GER 17.96 Julia RITTER GER 16.62

Women’s Pole Vault

Molly CAUDERY GBR 4.75 Tina ŠUTEJ SLO 4.70 Marie-Julie BONNIN FRA 4.65 Elien VEKEMANS BEL 4.55 Elina LAMPELA FIN 4.55 Anjuli KNÄSCHE GER 4.45 Yana HLADIYCHUK UKR 4.30 Moana-Lou KLEINER GER 4.30

Men’s 400m Final 1

Brian FAUST USA 46.03 Luca SITO ITA 46.27 Alex HAYDOCK-WILSON GBR 48.53

Markel FERNANDEZ ESP DQ

Men’s 400m Final 2

Zakithi NENE RSA 46.58 Boško KIJANOVIĆ SRB 46.83 Fabian DAMMERMANN GER 46.90

Men’s 1500m

Samuel PIHLSTRÖM SWE 3:35.62 Federico RIVA ITA 3:36.78 Romain MORNET FRA 3:37.03 Cathal DOYLE IRL 3:37.58 Adrián BEN ESP 3:37.75 Marius PROBST GER 3:37.89 Ignacio FONTES ESP 3:38.03 Jack ANSTEY AUS 3:38.70 Anas LAGTIY CHAOUDAR FRA 3:38.84 Karl BEBENDORF GER 3:39.26

Collins KIPRUTO KEN DNF

Men’s 3000m

Stefan NILLESSEN NED 7:37.10 Mathew Kipchumba KIPSANG KEN 7:38.00 Mike FOPPEN NED 7:38.20 Mohamed ABDILAAHI GER 7:38.97 Narve Gilje NORDÅS NOR 7:39.05 Maximilian THORWIRTH GER 7:42.25 Charles PHILIBERT-THIBOUTOT CAN 7:43.19 Mahadi ABDI ALI NED 7:43.77 Florian BREMM GER 7:54.35

Mounir AKBACHE FRA DNF

Sila KIPKORIR KEN DNF

Per SVELA NOR DNF

Men’s 60m Hurdles Final

Wilhem BELOCIAN FRA 7.53 Manuel MORDI GER 7.62 Asier MARTÍNEZ ESP 7.66 Jamal BRITT USA 7.68 Gregory MINOUE GER 7.71 Yousuf BADAWY SAYED EGY 7.71 David YEFREMOV KAZ 7.72 Elie BACARI BEL 7.80

Men’s 60m Hurdles Heat 1

Asier MARTÍNEZ ESP 7.64 Manuel MORDI GER 7.65 Yousuf BADAWY SAYED EGY 7.71 Gregory MINOUE GER 7.77 David YEFREMOV KAZ 7.78 Erwann CINNA FRA 8.05

Michael DICKSON USA DNF

Men’s 60m Hurdles Heat 2