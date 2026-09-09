World Athletics launches new official app ahead of Budapest 26

World Athletics has launched a new official app, bringing live results, performance data, the latest content, games, rewards and more together in one personalised experience. The app, available on iOS and Android, can be downloaded by opening the link on a mobile device. It makes its debut ahead of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

Sick of your stream switching at the worst moment? Tired of hearing your friends celebrate before you’ve even reached the bell? The app puts detailed results and performance data one tap away, from schedules ahead of competition to every split, jump and throw as the action unfolds.

Fans can personalise their experience around the athletes, countries and events they most want to follow.

Designed as a second-screen companion to live coverage, the app presents results, statistics and performance data in engaging visual formats, helping fans follow the action as it happens or explore performances in greater detail.

The app also brings World Athletics content together in one place, with news, features, athlete stories and behind-the-scenes access alongside the live action.

Some content may be available in the app before being shared across other World Athletics platforms, giving fans an inside track on the sport throughout the season.

In the Play Zone, users can test their athletics knowledge with trivia, take part in polls and use the Play Predictor to forecast results during events.

Fans will also have opportunities to win rewards, which may include signed items from leading current and former athletes, official World Athletics merchandise and invitations to events around the world.

Users can also follow their favourite athletes and countries, check schedules and event information, find out where to watch, access tickets and shop World Athletics products.

Launching with a World Athletics Ultimate Championship look and feel, the World Athletics app will continue beyond Budapest as a year-round destination for fans of the sport.

The app adds to World Athletics’ digital offering alongside its website and social media channels.

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship, taking place on 11-13 September, is designed to settle the debate over who is the best of the best, with world champions, Olympic champions, Wanda Diamond League winners and the year’s top-ranked athletes all striving to be crowned the champion of champions. The first edition will feature a historic prize pot of US$10 million.