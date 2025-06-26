Kipyegon bests her World Mile record with 4:06:42 in Paris

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon cemented her status as the most decorated woman middle-distance athlete of all time today at the Stade Charléty in Paris, harnessing support from Nike, her partner of 16 years, to run a mile faster than any woman in history.

Crossing the finish line in 4:06:42, Kipyegon shaved 1.22 seconds off her world record, pushing the sport’s limits, approaching a historic benchmark deemed impossible, and setting the stage for future generations to dream big.

“It was tough, but I am so proud of what I’ve done, and I’m going to keep on trying, dreaming and pursing big goals,” said Faith Kipyegon of her attempt. “I want to show the world, and especially women, that you have to dare to try.”

Kipyegon’s landmark time resulted from months of preparation with Nike to optimise her attempt. She and the brand collaborated to create ideal conditions to push possibility limits, considering factors like apparel, footwear, location, aerodynamics and efficiency.

“I will never forget this moment and watching Faith chase her dreams,” said Elliott Hill, NIKE, Inc. President & CEO. “This is why Nike exists: to serve athletes like Faith. History was made today, with Faith shattering her world record time.”

“Watching her historic performance and pursuit to redefine what’s possible will inspire generations of athletes to dream bigger. I’m proud of the expertise, innovation, design, creativity and overall support that our teams provided to make the impossible possible.”

For Kipyegon’s Breaking4 attempt, Nike leveraged its sports science research and design expertise to create integrated speed products to help her perform at peak: a first-of-its-kind Nike Fly Suit with aerodynamic properties, a Nike FlyWeb Bra made of revolutionary 3D-printed material, and a featherweight Nike Victory Elite FK spike built to her specifications.

This monumental effort, powered by Faith Kipyegon and Nike’s expert team, reflects her dedication and exceptional talent, the depth of her Nike partnership, and the brand’s approach to pushing human potential.

Kipyegon’s performance at Stade Charléty in Paris marks a watershed moment in women’s sport. Her world record time, set in 2023, was 7.64 seconds off the 4-minute threshold — and before her Breaking4 attempt, no woman had been positioned to achieve the 4-minute barrier alone.