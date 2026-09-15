WADA highlights recent Athlete Biological Passport use wins

Since its implementation in 2009, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has taken the lead in developing the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), a multifaceted anti-doping tool that provides evidence of doping through the longitudinal profiling of biomarkers in an athlete’s blood or urine.

Simply put, the ABP builds a long-term image of an athlete’s biological profile and identifies changes that may signal doping. By examining where, when and how these abnormalities have occurred, the ABP provides a rich starting point for further investigation by Anti-Doping Organisations (ADOs).

When deviations in an athlete’s ABP are identified, ADOs can turn around and quickly carry out targeted, intelligence-based testing and capitalise on relevant detection windows before they close.

“WADA is pleased to highlight the role that the Athlete Biological Passport has played in several recent success stories, most notably in detecting steroid doping, uncovering sample manipulation and identifying abnormalities in blood samples,” said WADA President, Witold Bańka.

“Ultimately, the majority of sanctions involve analytical data as evidence, which emphasizes the importance of advancing testing methods to strengthen the anti-doping system. By using cutting-edge functionalities of the ABP like blood steroid markers and the Endocrine Module, we are delivering a significant return on investment for athletes worldwide.

“This is why one of WADA’s key priorities is to secure further funding for scientific research in anti-doping that can support continued development of the ABP.”

In 2023, WADA launched two novel ABP features that are making a tangible difference, namely:

New blood-based markers of steroid use as part of the Steroidal Module; and

The Endocrine Module, which aims to detect the use of Growth Hormone (GH) and related substances.

The new blood steroid markers of the Steroidal Module have increased the ability to uncover steroid doping, specifically in individuals who secrete low levels of steroids into urine.

“The impact of the new blood steroid markers was immediate, as it gave the Athletics Integrity Unit complementary information on potential steroid abuse in individuals for which urine data alone was not sufficient to establish doping,” said Head of Testing and Compliance, Athletics Integrity Unity, Thomas Capdevielle.

“We have now identified several instances of steroid doping based on abnormalities in blood steroid markers and continue to grow our use of these new markers.”

The Endocrine Module has also led to the first Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) based on the identification of a suspicious sample for further analysis by application of the GH Differential Isoform Immunoassay. WADA encourages ADOs to continue to grow their application of this tool.

The ABP is uncovering sample manipulation

The ABP also plays a vital role in investigating and identifying cases where samples have been manipulated. Longitudinal profiling, which involves monitoring an individual’s specific biomarkers over time, has a long history in identifying samples that may have been exchanged for clean samples to evade an ADRV.

A notable example includes the identification of seven Russian athletes by the International Association of Athletics Federations (now World Athletics) who manipulated samples in 2007.



In 2017, the ABP was used by the Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) at the Cologne Laboratory to uncover a large number of sample manipulation cases in weightlifting.

These findings triggered a multifaceted investigation which ultimately led to Operation Arrow – WADA Intelligence & Investigation’s (I&I’s) covert investigation into the practice of urine substitution at the point of collection.

In March of this year, the results of WADA I&I’s Operation Obsidian – which revealed sample substitution in Georgian rugby and breaches by the Georgian Anti-Doping Agency – were published showing the continued successful application of the ABP.

“Data derived from the ABP is critical to our ability to identify samples and individuals at risk of doping, but expertise is needed to translate the biological information into specific anti-doping actions.” Dr. Neil Robinson – Head of Science and Medical, ITA

According to WADA Director, I&I, Günter Younger, “The analytical expertise and operational guidance provided by Athlete Passport Management Units has been instrumental in strengthening WADA’s investigative efforts to uncover cases of sample substitution.”

“Notably, the ABP played a key role in identifying and substantiating sample substitution practices in Georgia as part of Operation Obsidian.

“Based on this experience, WADA’s Intelligence and Investigations Department has recommended that Anti-Doping Organisations engage promptly with their APMU whenever samples are flagged as suspicious for potential substitution,” Younger added.

Having the curiosity and expertise to question ABP data is key

The Hematological Module, which gathers individual blood biomarkers over time to detect blood doping, continues to result in ADRVs based on Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) for substances such as erythropoietin (EPO) or for establishing the use of a prohibited substance or method (so-called “ABP cases”).

This module plays a key role in catching and deterring doping in endurance sports. This is showcased by the work of the International Testing Agency (ITA), whose oversight of anti-doping activities for the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has recently seen several cyclists sanctioned based on abnormalities found with the Hematological Module.

“The more curious and skeptical you are of the ABP data, the greater your chances of uncovering meaningful abnormalities,” said Head of Science and Medical, ITA, Dr. Neil Robinson.

“At the International Testing Agency, it is imperative that we identify and employ meaningful risk factors with which to drive our anti-doping activities.

“Data derived from the ABP is critical to our ability to identify samples and individuals at risk of doping, but expertise is needed to translate the biological information into specific anti-doping actions.”

This expertise is provided by the network of WADA-approved APMUs housed in 17 WADA-accredited laboratories, which provide independent and anonymous management of passports on behalf of ADOs.



The impact of the APMU network on cycling has been significant, particularly for cycling in Portugal.

Since starting to work with the Rome APMU in 2019, the Portuguese Anti-Doping Authority (ADoP) has advanced more than a dozen ABP cases in cycling, including several involved in the fall out of the investigation into the W52/FC-Porto cycling team.

By uncovering evidence of potential team-level doping in 2021 using the Hematological Module of the ABP, ADoP collaborated with local police on Operação Prova Limpa to uncover the largest doping scandal in Portuguese sport.

WADA is working on the ABP of the future: Supporting research and implementing new features

Along with engaging public authorities to financially support the development of the ABP, WADA has identified several key priorities for ABP research, namely:

Discovery and validation of new markers to further improve the Hematological, Steroidal and Endocrine Modules of the ABP;

Discovery and evaluation of confounding factors and validation of new biomarkers of these confounders;

Improvement of analytical methods for detecting ABP markers and exploring alternative sample types with the aim of reducing the cost of analysis and improving marker stability during transport/storage; and

Development of novel approaches for analysis of biological data, including multidimensional approaches, machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based approaches.

“Without question, WADA and the anti-doping community have had some big success stories due to the ABP,” said WADA Associate Director of the ABP, Dr. Reid Aikin in closing.

“Thanks to some important investments in scientific research and the excellent work of research teams around the world, there are some exciting developments in the pipeline for the ABP.

“We look forward to continuing to roll out new features over the coming years that will further improve the ability to detect doping, inform intelligent testing, and drive investigations for the benefit of athletes and sport worldwide.”

2027 ABP Symposium

In 2027, WADA will host the fourth edition of its ABP Symposium, which will bring together leading experts and decision-makers to shape the future development and implementation of the ABP.

The Symposium will take place from 27-29 September 2027 in Tokyo, Japan, and underscores WADA’s leadership in ensuring the effective use of anti-doping data to drive strategic decision making by ADOs, supported by harmonized expertise from APMUs and ABP Experts worldwide.