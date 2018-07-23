Lesotho have officially been confirmed as the host country for the 2022 African Youth Games, which would take place in the capital city, Maseru from February 25 to March 6, 2022.

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) confirmed their approval of Lesotho’s bid in their resolutions from their Extraordinary General Assembly held prior to the third edition of the African Youth Games ongoing in Algiers, Algeria.

The African Youth Games, which targets the 14 to 18 age groups, aims to contribute to the development of African sport and to the growth of Olympism and Olympic values.

This is the first time Lesotho have been awarded an event by ANOCA. The southern African country have never hosted either the All African Games or African Youth Games before.