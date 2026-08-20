Amusan, Odira set to compete at ATHLOS 2026

World record holder Tobi Amusan and World Champion Lilian Odira are set to compete at the all-female track meeting ATHLOS 2026 for the London and New York editions in September and October.

Nigeria’s sprint hurdler, Amusan, will race in the 100m hurdles at both legs of the meet, which has seen past winners such as USA’s Masai Russell take home a record-breaking prize pot.

Kenyan middle-distance star Odira will take on a competitive 800m field, including Olympic Champion Keeley Hodgkinson at both editions.

Tobi Amusan and Lilian Odira join a stellar roster of athletes that includes American superstars Sha’Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas, who will compete at the StoneX Stadium in London on Friday 18 September before the New York edition at the Icahn Stadium on Friday 2 October.

Created by Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, ATHLOS aims to become the “Formula 1 of track and field”.

In addition to a lucrative prize purse of $2.1 million (£1.5m) for the 2026 series, winners will receive a crown designed by Tiffany & Co., and all participating athletes will receive equity stakes in the league.

ATHLOS will stage seven disciplines in both London and New York – the 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile, and long jump.

The London edition at StoneX Stadium, home of the rugby union Saracens, will mark ATHLOS’ first meeting outside the United States.

The New York event will return to Icahn Stadium for the third consecutive year. More athlete announcements are expected in the coming weeks ahead of the 2026 series.