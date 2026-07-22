World 100m hurdles record-holder Tobiloba Amusan and in-form star sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi will lead Team Nigeria’s formidable 29-member Athletics squad to the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland this week.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) expressed confidence that the mix of seasoned stars and emerging talents can deliver an impressive medal haul at Glasgow 2026.

Team Nigeria comprises 16 women and 13 men, featuring some of Nigeria’s biggest names in track and field alongside a new generation of athletes eager to make their mark on the Commonwealth stage.

Others on the team are: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Rosemary Chukwuma, Favour Ashe, Patience Okon-George, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Samuel Ogazi, Temitope Adeshina, Esther Joseph and Blessing Ogundiran.

Also included are exciting prospects Jessica Orji and Jami Schlueter, who recently switched their international allegiance to Nigeria.

AFN Second Vice-President Akuchukwu Aghazu described the team as one of the strongest Nigeria has assembled in recent years, saying the athletes have demonstrated the commitment and hunger needed to compete with the Commonwealth’s best.

“We are heading to Glasgow with one of the strongest athletics teams Nigeria has assembled in recent years. The athletes have shown tremendous commitment in training, and everyone is focused on representing the country with pride,” Aghazu said.

She singled out 19-year-old Jessica Orji and Jami Schlueter for special praise, noting that both athletes have settled quickly into the Nigerian camp and are determined to contribute to the country’s success.

“Jessica and Jami have settled in remarkably well. They are extremely dedicated, disciplined and eager to contribute to Nigeria’s success. They are putting in the right shift every day because they want to help put Nigeria firmly on the global athletics map,” she said.

Aghazu also commended the National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director General Bukola Olopade, for creating an environment that has encouraged athletes of Nigerian descent to represent the country.

According to her, the Commission’s leadership has restored confidence in Nigerian sports through improved support and a renewed commitment to athlete welfare.

Athletics events at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will begin on July 27 and run for six days, with Nigeria aiming to reinforce its reputation as one of Africa’s athletics powerhouses through a combination of proven champions and rising stars.

Team Nigeria – Athletics

Temitope Adeshina

High Jump

Tobi Amusan

100m Hurdles

Ruth Usoro

Long Jump / Triple Jump

Jennifer Obi Chukwuka

400m

Rosemary Chukwuma

100m / 200m / 4x100m Relay

Patience Okon-George

400m / 4x400m Relay

Rosemary Nwankwo

100m / 200m / 4x100m Relay

Esther Joseph

100m / 4x100m Relay

Blessing Ogundiran

400m / 4x400m Relay

Jessica Oji

Shot Put

Olayinka Olajide

100m / 200m / 4x100m Relay

Oyesade Olatoye

Hammer Throw

Prestina Ochonogor

Long Jump

Miracle Ezechukwu

Discus Throw

Favour Onyah

Long Jump / Triple Jump

Obiageri Amaechi

Discus Throw

Kanyinsola Ajayi

100m / 4x100m Relay

Alaba Akintola

400m

Favour Ashe

100m / 4x100m Relay

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi

Shot Put

Chidera Ezeakor

100m

Ezekiel Nathaniel

400m Hurdles / 4x400m Relay

Samuel Ogazi

400m / 4x400m Relay

Israel Okon

100m / 200m / 4x100m Relay

Udodi Onwuzuruike

200m / 4x100m Relay

Edidiong Udo

400m

Adekalu Fakorede

Triple Jump

Jami Schlueter

Pole Vault

Chinekechem Nnamdi

Javelin Throw