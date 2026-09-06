Pheko and Jansen crowned SA Cross Country champions

Zenzile Tumelo Pheko and Nicola Jansen secured their maiden national senior titles after winning the men’s and women’s 10km races respectively at the 2026 ASA Cross Country Championships held at Curro Hazeldean High School in Tshwane on Saturday.

In the men’s 10km contest, Pheko completely dominated, finishing more than half a minute clear of his nearest opponent.

He won in 30:33, with his Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) teammate Chris Mhlanga finishing second in 31:04. Tiisang Molopi (Athletics North West North) was third in 31:17.

Representing Athletics Gauteng North (AGN), Jansen won gold in the women’s 10km event in 35:51, well clear of national half-marathon champion Cacisile Sosibo (CGA) who earned the silver medal in 36:24. Lizandre Mulder grabbed bronze in the colours of Athletics Free State (AFS) in 36:47

Over the 4km distance, Ryan Mphahlele (CGA) won the senior men’s title in 11:44. He did not win the race, however, with two age group athletes finishing ahead of him.

Amogelang Tatai, representing Athletics Central North West (ACNW) took the overall victory and gold in the U23 division in 11:34, and fellow U23 athlete Musawenkosi Mnisi (AGN) was edged into second position overall (also credited with an official time of 11:34) after a tight sprint for the line.

Karabo More (AGN), the African 1500m champion on the track, successfully defended her title in the women’s 4km race in 13:22.

Behind her, Danielle Verster (ACNW) secured the silver medal in 13:43 and Mulder pocketed her second individual medal of the day by taking bronze in 14:07.

Zenzile Pheko winning the Senior Men’s 10km during the 2026 ASA Cross Country Championships at Curro Hazeldean Pretoria-East on 5 September 2026 in Tshwane / Photo credit: Athletics South Africa Nicola Jansen wins the Senior Women’s 10km at the 2026 ASA Cross Country Championships at Curro Hazeldean on 5 September in Tshwane / Photo: Athletics South Africa

In the 2km event, Tumelo Lerumo (CGA) won the men’s race in 5:36, and More continued to flaunt her fine form by winning her second individual gold medal in the women’s race. She crossed the finish line in 6:32.

In the junior (U20) age group, Tshiamo Mpishe (CGA) triumphed in the men’s 8km event in 25:08, and Anoxolo Mcetywa (AGN) won the women’s 6km contest in 22:17.

Athletics Gauteng North finished top of the overall points standings in the team competitions across all age groups. Athletics Free State took second place overall and Central Gauteng Athletics ended third.