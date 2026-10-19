Discipline allocation confirmed for 2027 Wanda Diamond League

The detailed schedule for the 2027 Wanda Diamond League season has been confirmed with the publication of the Diamond Discipline allocation this Monday.

The allocation, which shows which meetings will host which disciplines on the Road to the Final next year, means the world’s top track and field athletes can now plot their path to one of the biggest titles of 2027.

The full breakdown of all 2027 Diamond Disciplines can be viewed here.

Next year’s Wanda Diamond League season will begin in Doha on May 7 and end at the series final in Zurich on August 25-26.

Athletes in 32 different disciplines compete for points at 14 series meetings as they bid to qualify for the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich on August 25-26.

Each discipline is hosted between four and eight times on the Road to the Final, providing multiple chances for the sport’s biggest superstars to go head to head at the highest level.

As well as a chance to win one of athletics’ most iconic titles, the Diamond League will also provide a season-long test of form ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Beijing in September.

The Wanda Diamond League is the premier global one-day meeting series in athletics. The series unites the biggest names in track and field in some of the world’s most iconic arenas, crossing four continents and 15 cities over the course of the season.